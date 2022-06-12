Gas Station Drops Prices Below $1 A Gallon Due To Glitch

A gas station glitch let drivers fill up their tanks for an astonishingly low price at one California spot on Thursday.

Customers were surprised to see a 69-cents-a-gallon price at a Shell station in Rancho Cordova. The price excited a number of drivers, such as Darryl Surita, who shared his expletive-emphasized glee on social media.

“When gas is [69] cents a gallon, this whole motherfucker is filled up,” Surita said in a video showing the gas station.

Surita, in an interview with CBS affiliate KOVR-TV, said he’s never seen a gas price that low in his life.

“I started looking around and everybody had a smile like everybody had a big smile and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” he said.

The low price can be chalked up to a glitch at the pump, according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV, and it took about three hours for the station to fix the error.

The error was due to a “misplaced decimal point,” the news station said, and was supposed to be $6.99 a gallon for premium.

The glitch comes as the U.S. average for gas prices hit a record $5 a gallon on Saturday.