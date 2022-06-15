Gas Station Manager Fired After Accidentally Setting Price At 69 Cents A Gallon

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting cheap gas for several hours before the error was discovered, costing the gas station $16,000, according to KGO-TV.

California drivers on average are paying $6.43 a gallon now.

Szczecina’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help repay the lost revenue. According to the online fundraiser, the family is concerned they’ll be sued by the station owners. It had raised nearly $3,500 as of Tuesday night.