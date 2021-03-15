A close call in Russia was caught on video when the brakes failed on a truck as it was backing up, sending the vehicle straight into a gatehouse with a worker still inside.
Footage from the scene in Moscow shows a worker on the outside who spotted the out-of-control truck rush to the gatehouse and pull out a colleague just three seconds before the little shed-like building was flattened by the truck.
No injuries were reported in the March 10 incident.
