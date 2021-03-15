WEIRD NEWS

Workers Bail On Gatehouse 3 Seconds Before It's Pulverized By A Truck

They were moments away from being smushed.

A close call in Russia was caught on video when the brakes failed on a truck as it was backing up, sending the vehicle straight into a gatehouse with a worker still inside.

Footage from the scene in Moscow shows a worker on the outside who spotted the out-of-control truck rush to the gatehouse and pull out a colleague just three seconds before the little shed-like building was flattened by the truck. 

No injuries were reported in the March 10 incident.

