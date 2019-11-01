Gaten Matarazzo, Kristen Stewart Expose Jimmy Fallon's Crap Drawing Skills

There were no real winners in Virtual Reality Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

Kristen Stewart of “Charlie’s Angels” officially teamed with host Jimmy Fallon against Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things” and the Roots’ Tariq Trotter, but nobody was exactly a Picasso. And some were way below that.

We’re looking at you, Jimmy. You call that a werewolf?

“I’m awful at this,” he said.

See just how bad Fallon was in the game above.