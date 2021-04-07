Gaten Matarazzo Hints At What To Expect From Fourth Season Of ‘Stranger Things’

“Stranger Things” is about to get even more unnerving, actor Gaten Matarazzo revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Host Jimmy Fallon recalled how Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, told him earlier that the upcoming fourth season might be “the scariest one.”

“Ooh, yeah. That’s the one thing that I’ve noticed,” Matarazzo responded. “I was reading it and (thought) they are going for it this year. That’s pretty cool.”

Matarazzo last week explained how the new season is taking place in “little increments here and there” had a more mature tone. Production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it comes to the tone of the season, it’s definitely, I think the tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids,” the actor explained to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. They’re confronted by this issue, but they embrace it, and they use it to their advantage,” Matarazzo continued. “And they don’t freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that. They use it and they use it as ammunition for their writing. It’s incredible what they can do. Working with them, it’s just exceptional. Always has been.”

Watch the video above and read Matarazzo’s interview with ET here.