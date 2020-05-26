Florida's Gatorland Theme Park Reopens With Wild New Social Distancing Mascot

Florida’s Gatorland theme park reopened over Memorial Day weekend ― complete with a new mascot to encourage social distancing and pay homage to local legend at the same time.

Meet the Social Distancing Skunk Ape.

A costumed version of this regional take on Sasquatch is reminding people of the benefits of being distant and elusive ― and sharing some basic health and safety tips to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

The Social Distancing Skunk Ape will be available for meet and greets... but only from a suitable distance, according to a news release.

The company said it’s created a 31-page manual for operating in the coronavirus era, which includes temperature checks and masks required for staff, and masks encouraged for visitors.

The shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic has hit the theme park industry especially hard, and Central Florida in particular, which depends on the resorts for much of its tourist industry.

Disney World remains closed, although parts of its Disney Springs shopping district reopened last week.