Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dies In Rock Climbing Accident

Former NFL player Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead this week after an apparent fall in southern California.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end and firefighter Gavin Escobar, 31, was one of two rock climbers found dead after an apparent fall in southern California this week, officials reported Thursday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the other climber found with Escobar was Chelsea Walsh, 33. Both lived in Huntington Beach.

Cal Fire said in a statement that a climbing accident involving two people was reported around 12 p.m. Wednesday near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Firefighters hiked to the spot and found both climbers deceased. Their bodies were airlifted by helicopter.

Inaccessible Rescue:rpt@12:25 Tahquitz Rock, Idyllwild. Report of two injured rock climbers. Firefighters are attempting to hike to the victim’s location. Mountain Rescue Team requested. #HumberIC pic.twitter.com/eCyG8E8qxc — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 28, 2022

#HumberIC [UPDATE] Rescuers made access to the location of the victims, both victims perished at the scene. The incident has been turned over to @RSO — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 28, 2022

The victims apparently died while climbing a “rock face,” but no other details were immediately available. Weather was not cited as a factor in the fall, even though it had been raining.

The Long Beach Fire Department, where Escobar had worked as a firefighter since February, issued a statement Thursday announcing his death:

With its steep granite cliffs, Tahquitz Rock is a popular destination for rock climbers. It was also the scene of another double fatality in 2003.

Escobar played football at San Diego State, then from 2013 to 2016, he was a tight end for the Cowboys. He tallied 30 catches for 333 yards and 8 touchdowns for the team.

Escobar also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins. His last year with the NFL was 2018.

One of Gavin Escobar’s best TD for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ymvC2uHop7 — PearceSportsProductions (@PearceSportsPro) September 30, 2022