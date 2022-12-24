Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl

Gavin Hawk, the University of Houston football team’s equipment manager, got a national TV audience Friday to show off his unusual skill: belly-flopping as he retrieves the kicking tee. (Watch the video below.)

During the Independence Bowl on ESPN, Hawk rushed out to fetch the tee in his inimitable style. He dove onto the Independence Stadium turf in Shreveport, Louisiana, and came up with the device. He then sprinted toward the sideline and held up a hand in triumph before completing a shoulder roll and a cathartic yell.

Sure, the Cougars made some news with their comeback 23-16 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, but it was Hawk who went viral.

Hawk is all business 😤 pic.twitter.com/qWEW0zzfXI — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2022

Jordan Burgess, Houston’s director of creative media, once called Hawk “an electric factory” after a similar on-field plunge in 2021.

Hawk’s LinkedIn says his skills include “money handling” and “public speaking.” The dude should definitely add “kickoff entertaining.”