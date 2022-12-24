What's Hot

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

FDA Changes Plan B Label To Specify It Doesn't Cause Abortion

Trump Mocked Sidney Powell's 'Crazy' Rigged Vote Tale, Hope Hicks Told Committee

Baby Chimp Who Melted His Mother's Heart In Viral Video Is Found Dead In Her Arms

Alex Jones' Motion To Set Aside Sandy Hook Verdict Denied

Twitter Still Banning Journalists Who Refuse To Delete Certain Tweets

I Am Chinese And Transgender. Stop Trying To Push American Gender Norms On Me.

New Law Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For US Troops

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Buffalo Blizzard Renders CNN Reporter Invisible In Wild Whiteout Clip

House Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With Ukraine Aid

I Have Just Months To Live. Instead Of Making A Bucket List, Here's What I'm Doing Before I Go.

Sports
FootballCollege Footballindependence bowl

Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl

University of Houston equipment manager Gavin Hawk knows how to make an entrance.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Gavin Hawk, the University of Houston football team’s equipment manager, got a national TV audience Friday to show off his unusual skill: belly-flopping as he retrieves the kicking tee. (Watch the video below.)

During the Independence Bowl on ESPN, Hawk rushed out to fetch the tee in his inimitable style. He dove onto the Independence Stadium turf in Shreveport, Louisiana, and came up with the device. He then sprinted toward the sideline and held up a hand in triumph before completing a shoulder roll and a cathartic yell.

Sure, the Cougars made some news with their comeback 23-16 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, but it was Hawk who went viral.

Jordan Burgess, Houston’s director of creative media, once called Hawk “an electric factory” after a similar on-field plunge in 2021.

Hawk’s LinkedIn says his skills include “money handling” and “public speaking.” The dude should definitely add “kickoff entertaining.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community