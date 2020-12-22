California Gov. Gavin Newsom Taps Alex Padilla To Fill Open Senate Seat

Carolyn Cole/Getty Images California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, has tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, center, to succeed Kamala Harris in the Senate.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Tuesday that he is appointing California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a fellow Democrat, to serve out the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term in the U.S. Senate.

Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, is due to become the first Latino to represent the Golden State in the Senate.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “He will be a Senator for all Californians.”

This story is developing.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!