Gavin Newsom’s Basketball Game With Children In China Goes Awry

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) basketball photo op at a school in Beijing, China, took a turn when he crashed into a child and they both tumbled to the ground.

Both Newsom and the boy were uninjured and laughed off the knock-down which came during the governor’s weeklong tour to push for cooperation on tackling the climate crisis, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Footage of the fall predictably went viral on X, formerly Twitter:

California Governor Gavin Newsom accidentally topples little kid during pickup game of basketball in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/0m0Q3FFYfE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 29, 2023

Newsom isn’t the first politician to mow down a child during a photo op, though.

In 2015, then-London Mayor Boris Johnson knocked over a 10-year-old boy while playing rugby in Tokyo, Japan.

Watch that video here:

“We have just played a game of street rugby with a bunch of kids and I accidentally flattened a 10-year-old, on TV unfortunately. But, he bounced back, he put it behind him, the smile returned rapidly to his face,” Johnson said at the time.

