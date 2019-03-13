California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday announced an indefinite moratorium on the state’s death penalty, suspending a practice he believes discriminates against marginalized communities while failing to make the state any safer.

The governor signed an executive order that halts executions for the 737 inmates currently on death row, closes the never-before-used execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison and withdraws the state’s lethal injections protocol. No inmates will be released as a result of the directive nor will any current sentences be altered.

“I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people,” Newsom said in prepared remarks. “The death penalty is inconsistent with our bedrock values and strikes at the very heart of what it means to be a Californian.”

The death penalty has been an abject failure. It discriminates based on the color of your skin or how much money you make. It’s ineffective, irreversible, and immoral. It goes against the very values that we stand for — which is why CA is putting a stop to this failed system. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2019

Newsom has long been a vocal opponent of the death penalty, stating the practice discriminates against people of color, mentally ill people and poor people, and that it has put to death those wrongfully convicted of crimes.

California has the largest death row population in the U.S. by far, housing 25 percent of the country’s condemned inmates. Because the state hasn’t executed anyone since 2006 due to legal challenges, Newsom’s order is largely viewed as symbolic.

Death penalty opponents hope California’s suspension of executions will inspire other states to follow suit. Thirty-six states have either abolished the death penalty, put executions on hold or not carried out an execution in at least five years.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the executive order placing a moratorium on the death penalty at his Capitol office Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.

Critics of the moratorium say Newsom’s executive order ignores the will of the people since California voters in 2016 rejected a state ballot initiative to abolish the death penalty. In that same election, state voters narrowly approved a measure to speed up death row inmates’ executions by limiting their time for appeals to five years.

President Donald Trump, who has suggested expanding the death penalty so drug dealers are subject to it, lamented that California’s “stone cold killers” will not be executed under Newsom’s order.

“Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!” he tweeted Wednesday.

Newson, in his prepared remarks, dubbed California’s death penalty an immoral “failure” that has provided no public safety benefit while costing the state’s taxpayers billions of dollars.

There’s no reliable evidence to suggest capital punishment deters murder or protects police, according to a 2012 report released by the National Academy of the Sciences. In fact, the murder rate in states with the death penalty is consistently higher than in states without it.

Studies show the death penalty disproportionately affects minority communities and people with mental illnesses. At least 18 of the 25 people who were executed last year had significant evidence of mental illness, intellectually damaging brain injuries or chronic childhood trauma or abuse, according to a Death Penalty Information Center report released in December.

Most industrialized nations have abolished the death penalty, yet the U.S. executes more people than any other democracy on the planet.

“There’s a reason why, today, three out of four countries around the world have either abolished the death penalty or no longer use it,” Newsom said. “The intentional killing of another person is wrong.”