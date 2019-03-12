Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has poured cold water on Donald Trump’s claim that he called the president “one of the smartest people I’ve ever met” in a private telephone call.

Trump made the assertion during his speech at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference. But Newsom, a Democrat, dismissed Trump’s version of events on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

“You can’t make this up, Anderson,” the California Democrat said.

Newsom explained that he’d spoken to the president “because I wanted to extend to him my appreciation” for his visit to Californian areas hit by wildfires and “express the fact that the people in those communities were grateful to him.”

“I was grateful to him,” Newsom added. “The people in those communities appreciated not only his time and attention but appreciated his commitments that he made.”

But Newsom said his thanks “somehow” got conflated by Trump. “I think we hear what we want to hear,” he continued. “So no, I can’t admit, quote, unquote, to what I said privately because that’s not what I said.”

Check out the segment here:

California Gov. @GavinNewsom says Pres. Trump mischaracterized a phone call they shared, suggesting he did not call Trump “one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” as Trump publicly claimed. pic.twitter.com/PzlAhqzP8f — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 12, 2019

Newsom added he was still committed to working with the Trump White House on emergency preparedness.