California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fired back at Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president demanded the return of federal funding for the state’s high-speed rail project, which Newsom announced the scaling back of the night before.

Trump tweeted that California had been “forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars.” “They owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars,” he added. “We want that money back now.”

Newsom, however, called Trump’s proclamation “fake news” and defiantly stated: “We’re not giving it back.”

Fake news. We’re building high-speed rail, connecting the Central Valley and beyond.



This is CA’s money, allocated by Congress for this project. We’re not giving it back.



The train is leaving the station — better get on board!



(Also, desperately searching for some wall $$??) https://t.co/9hxEfEX8Vm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 14, 2019

He explained how Congress had allocated the money to California “for this project” to connect the Central Valley and beyond and that “the train is leaving the station — better get on board.”

Newsom also appeared to suggest Trump perhaps wanted the money to go towards his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, which he is struggling to secure funding for.

The newly-elected Newsom announced the scaling back of the high-speed rail project during his State of the State address. He said the “ambitious vision,” part of which would have connected San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, would “as currently planned” “cost too much and take too long.”

It will instead now center, for the time being at least, on completing the link between Merced and Bakersfield.