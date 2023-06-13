Gavin Newsom Gives Sean Hannity Blunt Fact-Checks In Fiery Fox News Clash

Hannity tried to defend DeSantis, who has been shipping migrants around the country in what critics have ripped as a political stunt done to raise his profile as a 2024 presidential candidate.

But Newsom wasn’t having it.

“Why do you use people as pawns?” Newsom asked. “What faith tradition teaches you to treat human beings like this ― to belittle them, to demean them?”

Hannity suggested a TV debate ― moderated by himself, of course ― between Newsom and DeSantis.

“I’m all in, count on it,” Newsom said.

“You would do a two-hour debate with Ron DeSantis?” Hannity said.

“Make it three,” Newsom said. “Do it with one-day notice with no notes, I look forward to that. We could talk about his zest for demonization, we could talk about his assault on free enterprise.”

He also made a 2024 prediction about DeSantis.

“Donald Trump is going to clean his clock,” he warned.

Newsom also took on Hannity’s constant claims that there’s something wrong with Biden.

“I don’t think Joe Biden is mentally, physically capable of being the president of the United States,” Hannity said.

Newsom pointed out Biden’s wins on a series of issues, including the infrastructure deal and the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Joe Biden’s created more jobs, six times more jobs, than the previous three Republican presidents combined,” Newsom said.

Hannity played a supercut of Biden’s verbal gaffes and physical stumbles and asked if Newson thinks he’s “cognitively strong enough” for the job,

“I don’t think he’s capable, I know he’s capable. I see results. I’ve seen a masterclass in results the last few years,” Newsom said, ticking off the accomplishments, then noted the bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling that left many conservatives fuming.

“Look what he just did to McCarthy,” Newsom said. “Kevin got played by the president of the United States.”

