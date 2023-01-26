What's Hot

U.S. NewsCaliforniamass shootingsgavin newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Heavy Response To Mass Shootings: 'Freedom? This Is The Price?'

The California governor slammed the federal government and called on politicians to “do their job” following two mass shootings in his state.
Ben Blanchet

California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t hold back as he questioned the price of “freedom” in an emotional interview on CNN this week.

Newsom’s remarks come after mass shootings in two California communities ― one in Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area on Saturday and the other in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, on Monday ― left at least 18 people dead and 10 others injured.

The Democratic governor, whose state bans weapons like the one reportedly seen in the Monterey Park ballroom shooting, slammed the federal government and called on politicians to do their job following the two deadly shootings.

“This is on everybody, we’ve chosen this, this is our decision to live in these conditions,” Newsom said.

“Freedom? This is the price? Freedom? Freedom from what? To have your kid only do six or seven drills to hide under the desk each and every year as opposed to two or three? Freedom from what? Having complete vulnerability being anywhere in a crowd, dancing with a loved one on New Year’s Eve? Lunar New Year?”

Newsom, who previously ripped the Second Amendment as a “suicide pact,” claimed that victims ― like those involved in the farm shootings in Half Moon Bay ― couldn’t afford to stay in the hospital because they couldn’t pay the health care bills and needed to return to work.

“The complete abject failure of our immigration policy was exposed yesterday and today, the complete utter abject failure of common sense on gun safety and immigration policy,” Newsom said.

You can watch more of Newsom’s comments below.

