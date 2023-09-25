LOADING ERROR LOADING

California lawmakers are welcoming the tentative deal the Writers Guild of America, East and West, struck with studios and streamers on Sunday that would end nearly five months of an effective shutdown for the entertainment industry, a main contributor to the state’s economy.

Ratification of the agreement would mean writers could soon resume work on films and TV shows.

“California’s entertainment industry would not be what it is today without our world class writers,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a statement.

“I am grateful that the two sides have come together to reach an agreement that benefits all parties involved, and can put a major piece of California’s economy back to work,” he said.

Terms of the three-year agreement weren’t immediately released.

(HuffPost’s unionized staff are members of the WGA East, but were not involved in the strike.)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed hope that a similar deal could be reached with actors who have been on strike since mid-July.

“This historic strike impacted so many across Los Angeles and across the nation,” Bass said. “Now, we must focus on getting the entertainment industry, and all the small businesses that depend on it, back on their feet and stronger than ever before.”

As of Sunday, there were no scheduled talks between SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, and the studios. Still, some predicted the resolution of the writers’ strike could help restart negotiations and add pressure for a settlement.

California’s Film and TV production industry accounts for 700,000 jobs and nearly $70 billion in wages for workers in the state, Colleen Bell, the executive director for the California Film Commission, has said.