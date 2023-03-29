What's Hot

Gavin Newsom Tweets 1 Scathing Word About Kevin McCarthy's Mass Shooting Silence

A video of the Republican House speaker drew a blistering response from California's Democratic governor.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) went after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after McCarthy was caught on camera refusing to answer questions about the mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted a video of National Rifle Association-endorsed McCarthy walking away from reporters asking if there’d be a legislative response to the deadly violence at The Covenant School.

Three 9-year-old students and three adults were shot to death by a former student at the Christian school. The shooter was killed by police.

“Says he’s not answering any questions,” Raju wrote about McCarthy. “Posed for photos with tourists, then went into his office.”

Newsom shared the video on his own Twitter account.

The governor captioned it with a single word: “Coward.”

Watch the video here:

It’s not the first time Newsom has criticized McCarthy’s silence following a mass shooting.

In January, the governor similarly slammed his fellow Californian for not speaking out after massacres in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

“We haven’t heard one damn word from him,” Newsom said at the time about McCarthy. “Not one expression, of prayers even, of condolences, nothing and it surprises no one.”

McCarthy did later offer condolences to families of the victims.

