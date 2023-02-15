Gavin Newsom Offers Theory On What Happened To His Ex-Wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) suggested his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, became the right-wing figure she is today because she “fell prey” to the culture at Fox News.

Newsom was asked about his first marriage during a recent interview on CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod.

“She was a different person,” Newsom said of the Guilfoyle he was married to from 2001 to 2006. Guilfoyle was working as a prosecutor in San Francisco when they tied the knot.

Newsom suggested Guilfoyle’s ambition and pride influenced how she responded to the environment at Fox News, where she worked from 2006 to 2018.

“She’s whip smart, and she fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way,” he said. “She would disagree with that assessment. She’d perhaps suggest she found the light.”

Then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and then-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2004. Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Asked if he’d been invited to Guilfoyle’s wedding to Donald Trump Jr., he quipped, “Well, I’m very busy.”

Guilfoyle and Newsom both remarried. Newsom has been married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom since 2008; Guilfoyle married businessman Eric Villency in 2006 and divorced in 2009. She became engaged to former President Donald Trump’s son in 2020.

During her 12-year tenure at Fox News, Guilfoyle co-hosted “The Lineup,” “The Five” and “Outnumbered.” She started working for a Trump super PAC in 2018, the same year it was revealed she was in a relationship with Trump Jr. During Trump’s presidency, she served as one of his advisers.