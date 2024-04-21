Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) doesn’t trust Donald Trump to do what he said he’ll do.
Though Trump has upset his conservative base by saying he would not sign a federal abortion ban into law if he were president, Newsom told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki he doesn’t think those words hold much weight.
“He’s a liar. He’s a liar,” the governor said during his stop by “Inside with Jen Psaki.” “He’s not telling you the truth. He’s not level setting. He’ll say whatever he needs to say on any day of the week.”
Noting how Trump’s three Supreme Court picks paved the way for the fall of Roe v. Wade, Newsom said, “He’s created these conditions. He’s celebrated those conditions.”
“He’ll say whatever he needs to say at a given moment,” the governor went on.
Newsom told Psaki he has no doubt Trump would sign a national abortion ban if it were able to make its way through congress somehow.
“You know, he will. And everybody again knows that,” Newsom said. “You can’t trust this person by any stretch of the imagination.”
Earlier this month, Trump released a statement saying he is opposed to a federal abortion ban and thinks access should be decided on a state-by-state basis.
“At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people,” he declared in a video on Truth Social.
While Trump said he would not enact national legislation on abortion, his stance still leaves several avenues for reproductive rights to be restricted.
Anti-abortion activists have suggested the FDA should revoke approval of drugs used in medical abortion, as well as floating the idea of utilizing the Comstock Act, a 1873 law which bans people from sending “obscene” material in the mail.