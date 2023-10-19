California Gov. Gavin Newsom Announces Plans To Visit Israel

LOADING ERROR LOADING

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on Thursday said the governor will travel to Israel this week to meet with survivors of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks there.

“I’m on my way to Israel,” Newsom said in a short post on social media Thursday. “I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support.”

Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages during a surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, according to the Israeli government. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes and further cut off supplies to the Gaza Strip, which Hamas rules by force. Nearly 3,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

California’s support will include medical supplies and provisions intended for the Gaza Strip, the Associated Press reported.

Newsom’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment seeking more detail.

The visit coincides with a previously scheduled weeklong trip to China, set to begin Monday, “focused on climate action and partnership between two of the world’s largest economies,” according to Newsom’s office.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) also visited Israel this week, describing her trip as a show of solidarity: “As the state with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, New York and Israel share a bond that will never be broken.”