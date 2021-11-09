Gavin Newsom's Wife Gets Testy Defending His Absence From Public Eye

Press secretary Daniel Lopez told SFGate on Monday that the governor will make personal appearances this week.

“Last week Governor Newsom worked in the Capitol with staff on urgent issues including COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters, ports, the forthcoming state budget and California’s continued economic recovery,” Lopez said in a statement. “He will have public events this week related to the economy and vaccines.”

Later Monday, Newsom’s office announced that he will appear at the California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday, KGO reported.