Gavin Rossdale Explains Why He Has 'Shame' Over Divorce From Gwen Stefani

The Bush frontman, who was previously married to Gwen Stefani, opened up about their split during an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” on Wednesday.
“I never thought I’d ever get divorced. So if there’s a simple shame in my life, it’s that,” Rossdale told the hosts, adding later on in the episode that the divorce was a “very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation.”
Advertisement
Rossdale said that he does “feel bad for my kids,” as divorce can be “quite debilitating” for young ones.
“I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home,” the musician shared.
“I think that there’s no accidents in life, so you are where you’re meant to be ― so I don’t live in regret,” he explained, declaring that “life just unfolds how it should, whether that’s comfortable or uncomfortable.”
Rossdale and Stefani were married for nearly 13 years, and share three children together: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. When the musical couple split, it was rumored that Rossdale was allegedly having an affair with the children’s nanny. Robach and Holmes have both been publicly accused of infidelity in their previous marriages.
Advertisement
Despite Rossdale and Stefani’s breakup, the British musician still sounds like he wishes the two had a better relationship.
“When you see the kids, sometimes there’s a loss,” he said. “It’d be nice if there was a sort of more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”
And while he may have regrets about how things ended, he’s determined to not drag his ex-wife publicly.
“I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom,” he said. “That’s just not right. I just had to kind of take it and just be present for my kids.”
“If I could, I would just tell you everything, and you would just be in shock. It’s a really good, juicy story,” the “No Doubt” frontwoman told The New York Times back in 2016.
The “Used To Love You” singer has remarried since her split. She tied the knot with her former “Voice” co-host, country singer Blake Shelton, in July 2021.
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.