Gavin Rossdale Says His 'Most Embarrassing Moment' Was Gwen Stefani Breakup

In 2016, Stefani talked to Harper’s Bazaar about Rossdale’s infidelities and said, “Feb. 9 [2015] ― I obviously know the date” ― marked when she found out her marriage was over and was “the beginning of hell.”

“Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret,” she told the publication, adding: “It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time, so that was really like, ‘What?! What did I do?’”

For Rossdale’s part, he told Fabulous magazine in 2017 that he didn’t want to end his marriage to Stefani.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not … but here we are,” he said. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.” He added that he wishes things had worked out differently, saying, “You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”