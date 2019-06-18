Buyer Of Hell, Michigan Transforms It Into Gay Hell To Scorch Trump

Musician and YouTube personality Elijah Daniel boasted on Monday that he had temporarily purchased the tiny town of Hell, Michigan to take a swipe at the Trump administration.

Then he changed its name to Gay Hell.

Daniel, 25, was angry that the administration had forbidden U.S. embassies from flying the Rainbow flag in honor of Pride month. So he “bought” Hell from John Colone, the unofficial mayor of the unincorporated hamlet, the Detroit Free Press reported.

ahead of pride month Trump’s administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags.



so as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town.



And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI.



The only flags allowed to fly are pride. pic.twitter.com/AKOcZm2Jvm — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2019

Gay Hell, Mi has everything. A library, a place to lock your love in Gay Hell, and even a WEDDING CHAPEL TO GET GAY MARRIED IN HELL! pic.twitter.com/mt2RzgraEx — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2019

THIS IS JOHN. HES THE BEST. THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING ME TO CARRY THE TORCH OF GAY HELL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfD5rRnOTd — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2019

Colone has been trying to sell the 5-acre town since 2016. It was on the market then for $900,000, per the Free Press. It’s not clear how much Daniel paid for Gay Hell, or how long he’ll hang onto it.

This was not Daniel’s first encounter with “Michigan’s Hysterical Town.” In 2007, Daniel paid to be mayor of Hell for a day — and barred all heterosexuals from entering — before he was impeached.

“Growing up, I was always told that homosexuals would go to Hell,” he wrote at the time. “Now the heterosexuals are trying to take this from us too.”

Needless to say, Twitter loved it the change:

