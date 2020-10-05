Gay Men Hijack 'Proud Boys' Hashtag In Powerful Social Media Campaign

Gay men launched a savvy campaign over the weekend to appropriate the hashtag of the white supremacist “Proud Boys” with a tsunami of touching images and messages on social media.

The love resistance movement sent “Proud Boys” zooming into the trending stratosphere.

But the posts weren’t riddled with the disturbing images and hate-spewing messages by the group Donald Trump told to “stand by” after he was asked to condemn white supremacists at last week’s presidential debate. (He finally renounced the Proud Boys days later after a mounting backlash.)

Instead, these Proud Boys Twitter posts were filled with photos of embraces and wedding scenes, and expressions of love.

In honor of the campaign, the official Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces in the U.S. posted an image of a serviceman kissing his partner with emojis of Canada’s flag, the rainbow flag and the rehabbed Proud Boys hashtag. “Love is love,” piped up the Royal Canadian Navy.

It’s not clear who launched the movement. But “Star Trek” veteran George Takei appeared to be one of the first to pitch the idea last Thursday.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020

Takei posted a photo Sunday with his husband of 12 years. “We’re proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign,” he tweeted.

Bobby Berk, host of the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” tweeted: “Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys,” and included a photo with his husband. “Retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate,” he added.

Florida Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith tweeted Sunday that he’s joining “thousands of gay men on social media to reclaim #ProudBoys from white supremacists and bigoted neo-nazis. Let’s replace the hashtag with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE!”

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the hater Proud Boys, claimed that he found the movement “hysterical.” He told CNN: “This isn’t something that’s offensive to us. We don’t care who people sleep with. People think it’s going to bother us. It doesn’t.”

Tarrio appeared to miss the point of replacing his group’s message of hate with love. If it’s successful, it’s not Tarrio’s gang that people will think of when they hear the name — instead, they’ll envision rainbow flags and making out.

It also turned out that Tarrio — and his boys — weren’t so cool with the love resistance after all. He griped on Parler (his group has been banned fromTwitter since 2018) that the left was trying to turn the Proud Boys’ name into “a slur,” Forbes reported. Other followers were apoplectic.

Brad and I are #ProudBoys, legally married for 12 years now. And we’re proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign. Our community and allies answered hate with love, and what could be better than that. pic.twitter.com/GRtSH1ijQ8 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 4, 2020

#ProudBoys I know two amazing #ProudBoys who have made our Nation PROUD! pic.twitter.com/QqMHdoMyAj — I Am Sami🌹💖Kamala Harris/Joe Biden💙#FvckTrump🤡 (@Samiknowsbest1) October 4, 2020

Looks like many #ProudBoys are standing bi today. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 4, 2020

When I met this man we weren’t allowed to marry. The law changed & we had our trip to the registry office & our official day of love because society changed -is still changing- thanks to all the brave allies of all genders & loving families & #ProudBoys #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound pic.twitter.com/rOQTJ07bP5 — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) October 4, 2020

Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate) pic.twitter.com/AddflCUMpi — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) October 4, 2020

Whoever thought to completely overtake this hashtag is a genius! — Kellypk is wearing a mask (@kellypkVM) October 4, 2020

Yesterday was National boyfriend day #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/4bg4njWLM5 — Jeff in the sky (@JGastauer) October 4, 2020

.@JerickFL and I are joining thousands of gay men on social media to reclaim #ProudBoys from white supremacists and bigoted neo-nazis. Let’s replace the hashtag with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE! Your two favorite #ProudBoys are here standing by, ready to VOTE! 🏳️‍🌈🗳 pic.twitter.com/8k8iUlfFFx — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 4, 2020

after 4 years together, we've been through so much. no regrets 🏳️‍🌈❤️ #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/iAmOVw0O52 — 🍉 ptg cb 🍉 (@dojohrs) October 4, 2020

The reclaiming of #ProudBoys is wonderful. Here’s me and my husband. Together for 20 years and married for 3. Both very proud boys. pic.twitter.com/U2Dj95wpxy — Matt Dechaine 👂 (@mattdechaine) October 4, 2020

Gay men overwhelm Twitter taking back #ProudBoys and it is glorious. Now these boys make us proud. https://t.co/k1hifOQ4Q9 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 4, 2020

We grew up in a time when gay men had no rights, when newspapers called us poofs, when police didn’t investigate when we were murdered.

So now we hold hands in the street, kiss in public and got engaged on top of a fucking mountain in Rio. Because we’re the real #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/u8w2S0EqLJ — Patrick Strudwick (@PatrickStrud) October 4, 2020

Happiness as resistance. This is true beauty. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) October 4, 2020

To all the #ProudBoys out there, you have an ally here. pic.twitter.com/mv8nGNpxcE — Eduardo E. (@EEscovar23) October 4, 2020

Old dog here, and from what I’ve seen over the course of my life is that love always wins over time, but fabulousness makes that time shorter. Never bet against fabulousness. — Justin Whitaker (@justinmwhitaker) October 4, 2020