CBS News Won't Speculate Over Future Of Gayle King's Contract

As rumors swirl over Gayle King’s future at CBS News, a network spokesperson told HuffPost on Friday it is “declining to engage in any speculation” over whether the star anchor’s contract will be renewed.

On Thursday, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that King was about to sign a multimillion-dollar deal to remain at the outlet where she’s currently the co-host of “CBS This Morning.”

However, the network didn’t offer details on the matter.

Last month, Variety learned that Norah O’Donnell, another of the show’s co-hosts, could be moving over to a lead role on “CBS Evening News,” which has been anchored by Jeff Glor since 2017. No changes have been announced yet.

Meanwhile King has continued to solidify her standing as a powerhouse cable newser, receiving widespread praise following her interview with singer R. Kelly who’s been hit with a series of sexual abuse charges involving allegations that he’s been operating a sex cult.

Though Kelly ranted and raved at King’s line of questioning, even standing up and throwing his fists into the air, she remained cool and collected, continuing the interview despite the chaos.

King has kept quiet on whether she will stay at the network amid its struggle for ratings, which have caused her concern, according to The Hollywood Reporter.