Gayle King And Charles Barkley To Host New Live CNN Prime-Time Show

Gayle King and Charles Barkley are headed to CNN with a new prime-time show.

The TV journalist and NBA Hall of Famer will co-host a weekly live show on the news network on Wednesdays titled “King Charles,” CNN announced on Saturday.

King and Barkley discussed the new gig during an appearance on “NBA Tip-off,” a TNT show Barkley co-hosts.

The former NBA player said he wants the show to be “nonpolitical,” although he and King clarified that they would discuss politics, along with other topics, such as pop culture and food.

“We don’t want to say ‘we’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat,’ that’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general,” he said. “I know she’s going to be a straight shooter, you know I’m going to be a straight shooter.”

Barkley later added, “I know she’s going to be fair and honest, and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

Coming this fall, King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley will air weekly on CNN in primetime running into 2024. Hear Gayle and Charles talk about their new show on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/ZMqYXdtYBw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 22, 2023

King said she wants conversations on the show to have “decorum and courtesy and kindness.”

She added: “Everybody I know has an opinion about something. I just think we have to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think that we can do that.”

King will keep her current position as a co-host on “CBS This Morning,” and Barkley will continue his hosting job on TNT, they announced on Saturday.