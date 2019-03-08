Gayle King's Response To Fox News' Robin Roberts Mix-Up Is Pure Fire

“CBS This Morning” host Gayle King said she responded with a cutting email after Fox News’ Jesse Watters mistakenly confused her with the co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Robin Roberts.
On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” King revealed that she messaged Dana Perino ― Watters’ co-host on the “The Five” who fact-checked him on air for the error — following Watters’ gaffe, below:
Watters made the mistake Wednesday during a discussion about King’s exclusive interview with singer R. Kelly, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.
King, who said she doesn’t usually watch Fox News, said she emailed Perino to thank her for setting Watters straight:
Hi, just wanted to thank you for letting your colleague know that Robin Roberts and I, it was a great compliment, but thank you for letting him know that we’re two different people. And could you let the rest of your colleagues know that all black people do not look alike. Could you please just share that?
“Yes I did, I said that to her,” King added to Colbert.
Perino replied it was “so nice to meet you” and they enjoyed a “little joke” about the mix-up, King added.
Colbert noted “it’s not OK, but it’s OK.”
Check out King’s comments here:
The first part of her interview with Colbert is here:
And the concluding segment is here: