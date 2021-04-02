A few days after the interview and Buckingham Palace’s statement, Prince William said at an engagement that the royals were “very much not a racist family” and said that he still had not spoken to his brother.

King later gave an update on royal family relations between Harry, William and Charles the following week on her “CBS This Morning” show.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive,” King said. “But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”