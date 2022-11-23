Gayle King Says Oprah Was 'One Of The Best Therapists' When She Got Divorced

Oprah Winfrey may be a billionaire media mogul, but her best friend and TV journalist Gayle King thinks she could have been a successful therapist.

King talked about how Winfrey supported her when she divorced her ex-husband, William Bumpus, during Tuesday’s episode of Brooke Shields’ podcast, “Now What? With Brooke Shields.”

“She is one of the best therapists ever,” King said about her longtime friend. “If she had a second career, it would be — honest to God, she’s one of the best therapists ever.”

King has spoken publicly about the time she caught Bumpus in bed with another woman in 1990. The couple divorced in 1993, and they share two children, Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr.

The “CBS This Morning” co-host told Shields that she initially only told Winfrey and her mother about her ex-husband’s infidelity.

“I knew I could trust them,” she said.

Gayle King with her children, Kirby Bumpus (L) and William Bumpus, Jr., at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019 in New York City. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

King recalled the night she caught Bumpus cheating during a 2016 Vanity Fair interview.

When asked if there was a living person she most despised, the TV host mentioned the woman her husband had an affair with.

“‘Despise’ is a strong word,” she said. “I’m not a huge fan of the woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16 p.m.— but I don’t remember the details.”

In 2010, Winfrey described her tight bond and friendship with King during an interview with Barbara Walters.