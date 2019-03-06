Gayle King Praised On Twitter For How She Handled R. Kelly's CBS Interview

After CBS’s Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly in a segment aired on Tuesday, numerous people on Twitter praised the reporter for how she handled the tempestuous R&B singer.

Kelly was arrested last month on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom say they were minors at the time of the abuse. He has passionately denied these allegations.

In the interview, King asked: “Do you still sit here and say you have never been with underage girls? Can you really say that?”

Kelly replied that he’s done things in his past that aren’t relevant to the current allegations waged against him and that “the accusations are lies.”