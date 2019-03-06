Gayle King Praised On Twitter For How She Handled R. Kelly's CBS Interview

After CBS’s Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly in a segment aired on Tuesday, numerous people on Twitter praised the reporter for how she handled the tempestuous R&B singer.
Kelly was arrested last month on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom say they were minors at the time of the abuse. He has passionately denied these allegations.
In the interview, King asked: “Do you still sit here and say you have never been with underage girls? Can you really say that?”
Kelly replied that he’s done things in his past that aren’t relevant to the current allegations waged against him and that “the accusations are lies.”
King kept her composure and pressed Kelly, despite outbursts and tears on his part.
“I didn’t do this stuff,” he shouts at one point. “This is not me. I’m fighting for my fucking life!”
Images and snippets of the interview have since made the rounds on social media, with lots of admiration given to King. Here’s what people have been saying: