Gayle King Says Prince Harry's Recent Talks With Royal Family Were 'Not Productive'

Harry also said his relationship with his brother “is space, at the moment,” but added that “time heals all things, hopefully.”

Charles has yet to publicly comment on the interview, and William said at an engagement last week that he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry after the interview.

William also said the royals are “very much not a racist family” in response to Meghan’s allegations that a member of the royal family expressed racist concerns about the color of Archie’s skin before he was born.