Gaza’s Entire Population Is Facing A Food Crisis, Rising Risk Of Famine: Report

Gaza’s population of more than 2.2 million people is experiencing an unprecedented food crisis, with the risk of famine rising daily amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, according to an alarming new report released Thursday.

The report, released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — which is produced with global agencies, including the U.N. — said an immediate reduction in hostilities and increased humanitarian access is needed to prevent a “realistic chance” of starvation.

“This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country,” the report stated.

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza, on Dec. 21. International aid agencies said Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the 2 1/2-month war between Israel and Hamas. via Associated Press

The report showed that more than 40% of the region’s population is in an emergency food scarcity phase as of Dec. 8, and more than 15% is in a catastrophe phase. The IPC’s final phase after catastrophe is famine.

Famine, which is when deaths from starvation or malnutrition are reported daily, has only been declared twice in the past 12 years, according to the IPC. That was in parts of southern Somalia in 2011 and in parts of South Sudan in 2017.

“This report sort of confirms our worst fears,” Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research at the U.N. World Food Programme, told Reuters. “I’ve been doing this for the last 20 plus years. I’ve been to Afghanistan, I’ve been to Yemen, to Syria, South Sudan, Ethiopia, northeast Nigeria. But I’ve never seen something this bad happening this quickly.”

The region has suffered widespread, colossal damage since Israel first launched ground and air attacks in its quest to destroy Hamas. The onslaught followed Hamas killing 1,200 people and taking 240 others hostage in an October attack in southern Israel, according to Israel authorities.

More than two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza have since been destroyed, along with a quarter of all buildings in the southern area of Khan Younis, according to experts mapping the damage with satellite data.

Palestinian residents have been unable to grow and produce food, obtain clean drinking water or receive proper healthcare. The amount of food currently entering Gaza from humanitarian groups is entirely insufficient, the IPC said in its report.

Israeli troops walk in Gaza as seen from southern Israel on Dec. 21. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. via Associated Press

Famine thresholds for both acute malnutrition and non-trauma mortality may be reached within the next six months if proper action isn’t taken, the report warned.

“There is a risk of Famine and it is increasing each day that the current situation of intense hostilities and restricted humanitarian access persists or worsens,” it stated. “The increased nutritional vulnerability of children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly is a particular source of concern.”