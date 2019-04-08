'Great British Bake Off' Contestants Reunite, Avoid BinGate 2.0 For Martha's Wedding

We’re not crying ― we just have sugar in our eyes!

Bakers from the fifth season of “The Great British Bake Off,” which first aired in 2014, reunited to celebrate fellow contestant Martha Collison’s wedding over the weekend in the English countryside.

Former contestants Richard Burr, Claire Goodwin, Chetna Makan, Kate Henry, Iain Watters, Enwezor Nzegwu, Diana Beard, Jordan Cox, and season winner Nancy Birtwhistle were all smiles, alongside Collison, in photos of the nuptials shared on social media by cast members.