For people who love nugget ice, finding establishments that can provide it to their preferred specifications can be challenging. Sonic, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and your local hospital are popular purveyors of this particular ice shape, but it’s much more convenient to make it at home and enjoy it on demand.
Unfortunately, ice makers can be extremely expensive, which is why we’re always on the lookout for great sale options. But we’re in luck because right now, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker is over 20% off, it’s lowest price this year.
It’s never been easier to keep your drinks cold and crunch away on seemingly endless amounts of perfectly nuggety ice from the comfort of home.
The GE Profile Opal can create up to 38 pounds of ice a day and is designed with a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. As soon as you get it set up, you can enjoy your first batch of ice within ten minutes. It’s also surprisingly high-tech, with built-in WiFi and voice control, so you can pair it with Alexa or Siri.
The GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget maker is easy to clean and has a simple LED display screen that is intuitive and helpful.
It’s definitely a splurge item, but knowing you’ve saved $150 when you purchase it while on sale can help ease one’s troubled mind. It’s one of HuffPost readers’ most highly-coveted Prime Day items, and once you take a look at a few glowing reviews below, it’s easy to understand why!
Promising reviews:
“I am so glad I purchased this nugget ice maker, it is a quality appliance. I love the Sonic style ice and my machine allows me to enjoy this at home. It is so easy to set up and makes ice really fast. I have had no issues with my maker. It is quiet and efficient.” — Armymom
“First I would like to say this is my third nugget icemaker. I did a ton of research trying to find a quiet icemaker that is easy to clean. This checks off all the boxes. If you are looking for a nugget icemaker, this is definitely the one. Go ahead and spend the extra money. This one by far is my favorite and I am so glad I got it!!” — Tracie G.
“This is my third counter ice machine over the years. This one is the best and my favorite. It makes ice a lot faster than the others and cuts itself off. Very easy to use love this product and closest to sonic ice that I’ve seen not perfect but very close.” — Mike P.
“I wish I had know about this product sooner. My fridge does not have an ice maker so when a family member had one I just fell in awe of it. So I bought one and absolutely love it! It is very quiet, lower than my fridge when cycling ice. It makes ice all day! The crunch small ice is amazing. I have even stored some ice in my freezer. I bought the one with water attachment on the side and is very easy to refill with water when needed.” — Julie Ferrara