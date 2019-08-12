Geena Davis' Me Too Moment Is Flat-Out Creepy

“Thelma & Louise” star Geena Davis said she had a “million examples” of icky encounters in Hollywood ― but one compelled her to open up recently.

In an interview with USA Today published Friday, the Oscar-winning actress recalled a “very uncomfortable” tryout.

“I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character,” she said. “The director said, ‘Just act the scene out with me,’ and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene. I didn’t want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn’t know you could say no.”

Davis, 63, anticipated that the recent mass reckoning against predators and sexual harassers in the entertainment industry and elsewhere will have a lasting effect.

“Hopefully in the time of Me Too and Time’s Up, women aren’t going to have to suffer through that,” she said. “It’s pretty standard that you don’t meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time.”

Davis, now appearing in Netflix’s wrestling series “GLOW,” established an organization to fight gender imbalance in media in 2004. She also co-founded the Bentonville Film Festival to promote diversity in entertainment.