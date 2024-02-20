'This Is Going To Come For The Throat Of Every Millennial': This 35-Year-Old Mom Is Reporting Gen Alpha Trends From Her Daughter's School Pickup Line, And I've Never Felt More Uncool

"And last but not least," she says "'Slay' is very much on its way out. You can say 'major,' but that's still kind of for, like, the old cool kids. My daughter says that you need to say that 'you ate that.' For example, when she likes the dinner I cooked, she says, 'you ate that.'"

"As always, please try not to get too upset by this," Faith concludes in the video. "You can keep your skinny jeans and your PopSockets. I'm just here in these trenches, sharing Gen A's perspective because I think it's interesting and kind of funny."