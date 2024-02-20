'This Is Going To Come For The Throat Of Every Millennial': This 35-Year-Old Mom Is Reporting Gen Alpha Trends From Her Daughter's School Pickup Line, And I've Never Felt More Uncool

As a millennial with no kids, I can confidently say that I have no idea what Gen Alpha is up to. How do they like to spend their time? What slang do they use? What do they think is cool and uncool???
Faith now has a number of videos in her TikTok series, and I encourage you to watch them all! Here are a few more Gen Alpha trends and opinions I gleaned from Faith’s videos, for anthropological purposes:
- It’s fine to wear a T-shirt on its own, but it’s much more acceptable to wear a long sleeved shirt under your T-shirt.
- It’s actually cooler to have a dupe of something than the actual product, especially when it comes to beauty.
- Sorry millennials, but almond nails are no longer in, according to Gen A. For them, it’s all about ballet nails, duck nails, and stiletto nails.
- Having a low ponytail is trendier than having a high ponytail. If you’re going to have your hair up high, it needs to be in a claw clip with framing pieces around your face.
- Empire waisted clothing is stylish, and so is smudged, black eyeliner.
After mourning my skinny leggings and PopSockets, I reached out to Faith to get more information on her reports from the trenches. She told BuzzFeed that her background in marketing, paired with conversations with her daughter, inspired her to start her TikTok series. “India and I would talk about the latest ‘fashions’ or trends we were both seeing at her school, mostly at first so I felt more confident shopping for her solo, but also because it was interesting to me. ... One day I was literally sitting in a carpool line and decided to put them on TikTok vs. just texting them to see if other people were curious, or noticed the same things, and it turns out they were.”