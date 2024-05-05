Entertainmentchance perdomogen v

‘Gen V’ Producers Promise Not To Recast Chance Perdomo Following His Tragic Death

The producers shared how they plan to “recraft” the show’s second season.
Jazmin Tolliver
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The producers of Prime Video’s “Gen V” are making it clear they have zero intentions of recasting Chance Perdomo after his untimely death.

On Sunday, the producers shared a statement on X, formerly called Twitter, that they would not replace Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle crash on March 30. He was 27.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at ‘Gen V’ is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the statement said.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

“We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,” the statement concluded.

In “Gen V,” a spinoff of “The Boys,” Perdomo starred as fan favorite Andre Anderson, an aspiring superhero at Godolkin University who can control magnetism and magnetic fields with his hands. He was also known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s horror series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

In a previous joint statement following his death, the “Gen V” cast mourned Perdomo’s passing.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed,” the statement said.

“Gen V” debuted in September 2023 and was renewed for a second season in October. The show’s first season is streaming now on Prime Video.

