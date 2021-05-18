Home & Living

Funny And Too-Real Tweets About Gen X

"I'm not going to look up why 'Gen X' is trending I'll just assume it's because we died."

There’s been much ado about the differences between Generation Y (aka millennials) and Generation Z. But considerably less attention is paid to the folks who were born before them ― the oft-forgotten Generation X.

And Gen Xers might be just fine with that. At least many of the funny ones on Twitter seem to be. We’ve rounded up 45 hilarious and relatable tweets about Gen X. Enjoy!

TwitterHumorgeneration x