Gen Xers And Millennials Got Into Weirdest Fight Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Eminem, left, along with Dr Dre, center, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Two generations are claiming the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show ― and some are getting just a touch testy over it.

The show featured instantly iconic performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.

But it was a tweet about the event by NBC News that may have inadvertently kicked off an intergenerational feud as the network declared: “Super Bowl Halftime Show taps into millennial nostalgia.”

Millennials cheered, while Gen Xers (as apathetically as possible, of course) stepped in to contest the claim.

Each side has a solid argument.

All of the key performers except for Lamar are Gen Xers by age, but the bulk of the songs played were big hits during the formative years for many Millennials.

That led to some (mostly) good-natured discussions and jokes over which generation was best represented by the performance:

Ya'll really keep forgetting that we exist. It's Gen X. https://t.co/1oZTMsRloj — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) February 14, 2022

The halftime show is for Millennials. And after everything we’ve endured in this nation, we deserve this. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 14, 2022

Gen X and maybe older millennials like me, but definitely Gen X. https://t.co/T91YsRhdzg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 14, 2022

Gen X having a wee meltdown over this headline. Most of the songs came out around 2000 and we were listenting to it all through middle/high school



I don't think Xers were hyped watching Mary J and her wigs over summer break the same way we were https://t.co/qqu8g5MmLp pic.twitter.com/lgvBWa6SPr — Timo 22 (@terkswerks) February 14, 2022

Dr Dre - 56

Mary J Blige - 51

Snoop Dogg - 50

Eminem - 49

50 cent - 46

Kendrick Lamar - 34



That’s a GenX halftime show. Sorry boomers and millennials, you aren’t taking this from us too 😂 all right — Seton O'Connor (@HiMyNameIsSeton) February 14, 2022

Boomers taking all the money. Millennials taking all the credit. #GenXLife — Seton O'Connor (@HiMyNameIsSeton) February 14, 2022

This halftime show was made in a lab for elder millennials and I love it — Ashley Gold (@ashleyrgold) February 14, 2022

Millennials? That was for Gen X! pic.twitter.com/6cMokEEe39 — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) February 14, 2022

ban Gen X from online permanently pic.twitter.com/FuVDdDyo3D — Lena (@banalplay) February 14, 2022

Millennials are really trying to claim Doctor Dre and Snoop and no, that is Gen X, The Chronic came out in 1992 when you were like eight. No.

Doggystyle was 1993.

Watching Old School in high school doesn’t count.

We don’t ask to be noticed but we know what’s ours. — Jessica Shortall🧂🥴 (@jessicashortall) February 14, 2022

Millennials are schrodinger’s generation, simultaneously actually 15 and 40 https://t.co/Ig1l7nqIV5 — mynnna (@mynnna_eve) February 14, 2022

Best super bowl halftime ever. Period. Don’t even argue. A trip down memory lane when gen x’ers were clubbing and running free. Now our back hurts, our kids occasionally test us, and we see the mailman and we think bills. #SuperBowl — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 14, 2022

Gen X gets absolutely no recognition. Totally on brand. https://t.co/lBUOVJIUo8 — Tired. Dad. Writer. (@DaddyFiles) February 14, 2022