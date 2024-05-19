Shoppinggen zsocks

Gen Z Has Officially Canceled Ankle Socks: 'They're For Old People'

The way I went to the gym and noticed this theory is 100% accurate.
Matt Stopera
Dmp / Getty Images
Gen Z is at it again.
First, they came for skinny jeans.
Rivka Bauman / Getty Images
Then they came for side parts.
Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images
Now it's about socks.
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61
A TikTok that says you can tell someone from Gen Z apart from a millennial based on the socks they are wearing at the gym is going viral.
(You can watch it here.)
Ana Maria Serrano via Getty Images
Gen Z wears crew socks, and millennials/everyone else wears ankle socks.
Demkat / Getty Images
Yes, they're coming for ankle socks!
People on TikTok are asking "Am I uncool?" for their choice in socks.
@lili.debois

am i uncool

♬ She can beat me but she cannot beat my oufit - Marinela
Like, this person bregrudingly retired their ankle socks.
@yumihinnenkamp

RIP I’ll miss you #genz #socks

♬ original sound - JEN
Other people disagree with the ankle sock hate.
"Gen Z will never scare me out of wearing a side part or ankle socks!" this millennial screamed.
Not all millennials are doom and gloom about this new sock development.
Another person said they always thought ankle socks were ugly: "I always had trouble getting them to stay on my feet."
In all seriousness, next time you're at the gym, you'll notice that basically, only people over 30 wear ankle socks.
As this person said, they're a millennial giveaway.
Paramount Pictures
Bye <3

