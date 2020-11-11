Gen Z Is The Most Stressed Out By 2020, Study Suggests

If the young people in your life seem more miserable and overwhelmed than usual, take them seriously: Out of all age groups, Gen Z is the most stressed out by 2020.
An annual U.S. survey on stress is raising the alarm over a teen mental health crisis that’s gotten worse because of the pandemic and social unrest.
Gen-Zers reported the highest levels of stress out of all age groups, with half of respondents saying that they can’t imagine planning for the future — understandably so, the survey noted, given their development stage.
The survey, conducted by the American Psychological Association, notes that people young and old have mentally suffered because of multiple sources of stress, among them: COVID-19′s impact, lockdowns, isolation, the tanking economy, and structural racism.
How can grown-ups support teen mental health? Showing teens love and appreciation is strongly recommended by the survey and organizations like UNICEF.
Discouraging “catastrophizing,” a cognitive distortion that assumes the worst is yet to come, can also help reduce their stress (and yours!).
“Thinking ‘This is doomsday ... we’re never going to get past this’ — that is going to make it much more difficult to manage your mental health and stress during this particular time period,” psychologist Dr. Erlanger Turner said in the video above.
For more on kids and mental health, check out these articles:
-
-
How To Help Teens Turning To Disordered Eating For Pandemic Relief
-
-
4 Questions To Gauge Your Kid’s Mental Health During The COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Sneaky Signs Your Kids Need More Of You — Even If You’re With Them All Day
-
5 Easy, Practical Ways To Support Your Child’s Emotional Health This Year
This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada.
Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.