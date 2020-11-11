Gen Z Is The Most Stressed Out By 2020, Study Suggests

If the young people in your life seem more miserable and overwhelmed than usual, take them seriously: Out of all age groups, Gen Z is the most stressed out by 2020.

An annual U.S. survey on stress is raising the alarm over a teen mental health crisis that’s gotten worse because of the pandemic and social unrest.

Gen-Zers reported the highest levels of stress out of all age groups, with half of respondents saying that they can’t imagine planning for the future — understandably so, the survey noted, given their development stage.

The survey, conducted by the American Psychological Association, notes that people young and old have mentally suffered because of multiple sources of stress, among them: COVID-19′s impact, lockdowns, isolation, the tanking economy, and structural racism.

How can grown-ups support teen mental health? Showing teens love and appreciation is strongly recommended by the survey and organizations like UNICEF.

4️⃣ tips on helping your teen navigate tough times. https://t.co/U6oe0zttrn — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 9, 2020

Discouraging “catastrophizing,” a cognitive distortion that assumes the worst is yet to come, can also help reduce their stress (and yours!).

“Thinking ‘This is doomsday ... we’re never going to get past this’ — that is going to make it much more difficult to manage your mental health and stress during this particular time period,” psychologist Dr. Erlanger Turner said in the video above.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada.