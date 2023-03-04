What's Hot

EntertainmentTwitterjeopardygeneration Z

Gen Z ‘Jeopardy’ Player Makes Viewers Feel Old When She Shares ‘Obsolete’ Hobby

“I have just collapsed into dust,” one Twitter user said of contestant Audrey Satchivi’s remarks.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Mayim Bialik hosting “Jeopardy!” On a recent game show episode, a Gen Z contestant highlighted a piece of electronic equipment as “obsolete” that got social media buzzing.
Tyler Golden via Getty Images

Well, we know at least one Gen Zer who doesn’t need to steal passwords for streaming services.

Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University, was competing on “Jeopardy!” during the trivia show’s high school reunion tournament Tuesday when host Mayim Bialik asked her about a “quirk” she could share with the audience.

“I’m kind of an old soul,” Satchivi said in a clip from the episode. “I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now. I’ve been collecting records, CDs and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit, I guess.”

Hey, us too — who doesn’t get a little teary-eyed when they catch a rare glimpse of a dusty Redbox tucked into the corner of a drugstore?

Despite Satchivi’s collector’s spirit, her remarks definitely made people who carried around bulky CD binders and got excited about Friday night trips to Blockbuster feel a bit ancient.

Yet, despite others projecting their fears of mortality onto the college student who studies clinical psychological sciences and Hispanic linguistics, Satchivi seems like a pretty bright young woman.

She won second place Tuesday night — her second stint on the game show. She also competed during the 2018 Teen Tournament when she attended Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana.

And not only is she bright, but she’s also a snappy dresser, as another Twitter user pointed out:

