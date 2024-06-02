This Gen Z Worker Refused To Do A 90-Minute Task Because It 'Seemed Like A Lot Of Work,' And People Have Thoughts About It

The post, which has been viewed almost eight million times as of the time of writing, ended with the interviewer saying "well... I can tell you where you stand now," implying the poster was unimpressed by the move and would not give him a job on the basis of it. But not everyone agreed that the applicant was wrong.
The debate went so viral that an article about it ended up in Reddit's r/AntiWork, with the post gaining over 10,000 upvotes. The top comment, from u/GhostShark, referenced a company's alleged tactic "where they would have applicants give them ideas, not hire the applicants but still use their concepts." They called it a "Great reminder not to work for free."
"Many companies post fake jobs just to farm resumes and sell their data," Redditor u/jaspsev agreed, while site user u/whiskeylips88 wrote, "My father had this happen in the '80s. He got out of school during a bad job market. He had a design degree and a portfolio. Instead of looking at your work, they’d ask you to draw up a design before the interview. Dad never got hired but saw his design in stores for the company he interviewed for. He got extremely discouraged, then mom got pregnant with me, so he took a blue-collar job he worked for the rest of his life until retirement. Luckily it was a union job."
The discussion even found a place on TikTok, where creators like Rea Michelle shared their thoughts on the post. In a video shared on the 15th of May, the creator said, "I stand with the applicant... 90 minutes for free work for what? No!"
The TikToker's comments section was filled with *opinions*, like one app user who said, "[it takes]10-15 [minutes] to show competency in something important is one thing. An hour and a half? Absolutely not."
Another person wrote, "Younger generations are OVER the 'unpaid internships' and free work!"