Shopping

Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands For Babies, Toddlers And Young Kids

Cute, colorful and neutral children's clothes that make great hand-me-downs.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://finandvince.com/collections/aw21-kids-tops/products/alfie-pullover-sand-ocean" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A pullover from Fin &#x26; Vince" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://finandvince.com/collections/aw21-kids-tops/products/alfie-pullover-sand-ocean" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A pullover from Fin & Vince</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=genderneutralkids-grifinwynne-022422-62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.miniolie.com%2Fcollections%2Ftoddler-2t-6t%2Fproducts%2Ftoddler-vintage-plaid-cardigan%3Fspm%3D..collection.collection_1.8%26spm_prev%3D..product.header_1.1%26variant%3D3c1608ce-5ad7-416d-aba3-eacf17b3848c" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flannel from MiniOlie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=genderneutralkids-grifinwynne-022422-62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.miniolie.com%2Fcollections%2Ftoddler-2t-6t%2Fproducts%2Ftoddler-vintage-plaid-cardigan%3Fspm%3D..collection.collection_1.8%26spm_prev%3D..product.header_1.1%26variant%3D3c1608ce-5ad7-416d-aba3-eacf17b3848c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">flannel from MiniOlie</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=genderneutralkids-grifinwynne-022422-62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmentory.com%2Fsale%2Fbash-sass%2Fgirl-jumpsuits-overalls%2F859237-tank-romper-black-plus-white-stripes" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bash + Sass onesie from Garmentory" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=genderneutralkids-grifinwynne-022422-62179b56e4b0f800ce1d5f8a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmentory.com%2Fsale%2Fbash-sass%2Fgirl-jumpsuits-overalls%2F859237-tank-romper-black-plus-white-stripes" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bash + Sass onesie from Garmentory</a>.
Fin & Vince, MiniOlie, Garmentory
A pullover from Fin & Vince, flannel from MiniOlie and Bash + Sass onesie from Garmentory.

There’s a lot to be said for encouraging young kids to express themselves in whatever ways feels right to them and dismantling gender stereotypes in early childhood. And aside from the political and sociological implications of gender-inclusive baby and toddler clothes, buying gender-neutral gear is just a smart way to save money.

When your little ones grow overnight, it’s hard to justify shelling out for outerwear or pajamas that won’t make it past winter. Buying gender-neutral clothes for your little ones guarantees a universal wardrobe that can be passed between siblings, cousins or friends — regardless of anyone’s gender.

From space and animal prints to neutral earth tones, these stores have all types of gender-neutral garb for babies, toddlers and younger kids. In fact, most of the stores listed don’t even have “Girl” and “Boy” sections on their sites — they sort clothes by age and/or type of clothing. I’ve listed the general vibe, as well as size and price ranges of each spot, to ensure you can find something that fits your family.

If you’re looking for timeless, genderless kids’ pieces that make for great hand-me-downs, we’ve rounded up the best gender-neutral shops for babies, toddlers and little kids.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Primary
Primary
For a wide selection of colorful cotton basics, cozy pajamas, jeans and outerwear, Primary is your spot. They have an adult section, too, so the whole family can match. Pictured is the lightweight puffer jacket in cherry.

Size range: They have baby gear ranging from 0 to 24 months and kidswear from sizes 2 to 14.

Price: Shirts start at $12 and pants at $16.50.
Check out Primary.
2
Pact
Pact
You've likely seen Pact on Instagram for their trendy organic athleisure and bedding. They also made super cute cotton clothes for kiddos. Some of the looks skew "girly," but there are a ton of cotton basics, snuggly sweats, socks and undies that could be worn by boys or girls alike. Shown is the Everybody's Friend tee.

Size range: There are baby clothes from 12-18 months, then kidswear up to size 12.

Price: A shirt starts around $14 and pants $20.
Check out Pact.
3
Monica + Andy
Monica + Andy
Monica + Andy is the spot for fun prints, patterns and kids' versions of adult clothes like aviators, jackets and joggers. Pictured is the short sleeve oxford shirt.

Size range: Clothes range from baby gear for 0 to 24 months and kids' gear up to size 10.

Price: A shirt starts at $16 and pants at $18.
Check out Monica + Andy.
4
MiniOlie
MiniOlie
Want to dress your kiddo like a cool skater or trendy artsy person? Look no further than MiniOlie. Graphic cotton crew necks, little beanies, patterned pants — they have it all. Pictured is the Baby Smile fleece.

Size range: Baby clothes range from 0 to 24 months and kids' gear goes up to 7T.

Price: Shirts and pants start at $10.95 each.
Check out MiniOlie.
5
Lovely Littles
Lovely Littles
Lovely Littles is the spot for soft cotton and ribbed Ts, tanks, long sleeved shirts and sweaters. They also make super cute cotton leggings, shorts and diaper cover bloomers all in more neutral earth tones and minimalist prints. Pictured is the knit oversized sweater in moss.

Size range: The baby clothes range from 0 months to 3 years and the kids' clothes range from 4 years to 8.

Price: Shirts and bottoms start at $20 each.
Check out Lovely Littles.
6
Finn + Emma
Finn + Emma
Finn + Emma's website is sorted into girls, boys and gender neutral sections, but the bulk of every section is neutral cotton basics and cute animal or space prints that don't scream "this is an intentionally gendered item of kids' clothes." Pictured is the short sleeve pajama set.

Size range: Leans smaller. For babies 12-24 months, but most pieces go to size 4T.

Price: Shirts and bottoms start around $22 each.
Check out Finn + Emma.
7
Fin & Vince
Fin & Vince
Want to dress your kids like a lifestyle influencer that lives on a flower farm and is married to a carpenter? Check out Fin & Vince. You'll find achingly cute pullovers, pressed cotton button-ups, henleys, sweaters and overalls. Pictured is the Fleece button pullover in tomato.

Size range: Baby clothes range from 0 to 24 months and kids' clothes are available up to size 12/14.

Price: A shirt starts at $24 and pants at $22.
Check out Fin & Vince at Kidizen.
8
Garmentory
Bash + Sass
Bash + Sass is a one-stop-shop for little hype beasts, minimalists and streetwear kiddos, with tons of asymmetrical hems, joggers, grid prints and cowl necks. Pictured are the hammer pants in gray.

Size range: Clothes range from 6-12 months to 5-6T.

Price: A shirt starts at around $34 and pants at $42.
Check out Bash + Sass at the Garmentory.
A sustainably made vegan leather mat

Infant Activity Mats That Aren't Eyesores

Parenting shoppingKidsgender-neutral

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How To Ease Some Of The Vicarious Trauma You May Be Feeling Right Now

Style & Beauty

The New Skin Care Ingredient You’re About To See Everywhere

Wellness

6 Times ‘Self-Love’ Is Really Toxic Behavior In Disguise

Relationships

How To Actually Make Friends On Friendship Apps

Food & Drink

The 9 Best Vegetarian Meat Alternatives You Can Buy, According To Experts

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In March

Divorce

Kim Kardashian Asks Court To Move Forward On Divorce With Ye

Travel

14 Travel Destinations Where You Can Learn More About Black History

Shopping

28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

Shopping

Say Goodbye to Adult Acne With The Ultimate Dermatologist-Recommended Skin Care Routine

Wellness

6 Everyday Habits That Will Help You Poop On A Regular Schedule

Shopping

15 Bathroom Products That Make Cleaning Easy, Even If You're Lazy

Food & Drink

People Share How Drastically Breakfast Has Changed Since The Pandemic

Shopping

10 Good-Looking Baby Activity Mats And Play Gyms That Aren't Eyesores

Shopping

Black Authors Share The Best New Books Celebrating Black Love And Joy

Shopping

The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

Home & Living

This Dating Reality Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Slasher Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Snag A Big Discount On Beats Headphones

Food & Drink

FYI, Hot Chocolate And Hot Cocoa Are Two Entirely Different Drinks

Wellness

There's A Surprising Downside To Trying To Be Happy

Shopping

Have Pots That Always Need To Be Soaked? You Need This Portable Bowl.

Shopping

13 Sports Bras That Will Make Larger Chests Feel Happy And Supported

Food & Drink

This Black Chef Is Creating A More Affordable, Realistic Type Of Culinary Education

Home & Living

11 Games Like Wordle You Can Play Over And Over And Over

Shopping

These At-Home Fitness Products Are Perfect For When The Gym Is Just Too Far Away

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

8 Tips For Working Through A Hard, Sad Breakup

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Relationships

Kanye West's Behavior Is Triggering For Anyone Who's Been Harassed By An Ex

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make At National Parks

Food & Drink

How To Order From A 'Secret Menu' Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Style & Beauty

Does Dry Brushing Do Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks? Here's What Science Says.

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say