Gender Reveal Party Goes Tragically Wrong With Airplane Crash

A gender reveal party in Mexico took a harrowing turn when an airplane that flew over the parents-to-be ― and dispersed pink smoke to show they were expecting a girl ― crashed and its pilot later died in hospital.

Videos shared online showed one wing of the aircraft appearing to collapse just seconds after emitting the smoke at the party in Sinaloa state, reported the Línea Directa outlet.

Witnesses called emergency services.

The pilot was freed from the wreckage of the plane, which had landed in a nearby field, and taken to a local hospital in serious condition but died, reported CNN en Español.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.