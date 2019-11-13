40 Hilariously Real Tweets About Gender Reveals

Expectant parents are welcome to celebrate every step of their pregnancy journey as they see fit. But it’s no secret the gender reveal tradition has been the subject of much criticism and mocking, as well as many think pieces.
We’ve rounded up 40 honest tweets about gender reveals from parents and nonparents alike. Whether you love these events, hate them, think the name is a total misnomer, or just appreciate the opportunity to eat some good cake, these will likely resonate.
At a gender reveal party, a box is lifted to reveal— 🌋lava🌋 (@kimmouto) March 30, 2018
A glass of water.
The crowd goes wild and break into a thunderous applause.
The gender is fluid.
We cut open the cake at the gender reveal party and out spill thousands of fire ants. The guests howl. FIRE ANTS ARE MOSTLY MALE, I explain— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) July 27, 2017
henry the eighth would've lived for gender reveal parties— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 18, 2019
Me, at a gender reveal party: What are you hoping for, blue cake or pink cake?— I Schmidt, You Not (@thechrisschmidt) November 12, 2019
Expecting Parent: Oh, I don’t care, just so long as the baby’s healthy.
Me: Gross, rice cake.
A gender reveal cake but it's black inside because your baby's gonna be a goth.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) August 10, 2017
my ideal gender reveal party:— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) September 30, 2018
me: i’m pregnant
friend: what is it?!
me: what are any of us
[end scene]
If you have a gender reveal party but no one believes you, it’s a girl!— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) September 19, 2018
My pregnant friends put me in charge of their gender reveal party— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 20, 2015
I can't wait till they pop the balloon & find out they're having a kraken
Went to a gender reveal party today. My son joined “team boy” and was REALLY upset to find out there wasn’t a battle involved.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) January 6, 2019
The best gender reveal party I've ever been to was the one where I gave birth to a baby.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) January 5, 2018
ME: if we already know the baby's gonna be a redhead, why do we have to go?— Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) March 1, 2016
WIFE: it's a gender reveal party, not a ginger reveal
ME: oh
They say dogs are man’s best friend, and diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Play it safe at your next gender reveal party by bringing a jewel-encrusted Rottweiler— The Dad (@thedad) September 13, 2019
Make it gender reveal cheeseburgers and I'm in.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 25, 2017
INT. BABY SHOWER— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) April 27, 2017
friend: where's the gender reveal cake?
me: the what cake?
friend: it was right here
me: *through blue teeth* no idea
should i ever get pregnant, instead of a gender reveal i want cut into a cake that reveals all the ways i will fail another human being— Scaachi (@Scaachi) May 1, 2017
can't believe it's taken me 25 years to realize that THE LION KING opens with a gender reveal party pic.twitter.com/Lk4PqVtgtd— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 11, 2019
How bout instead of a gender reveal, on your first date you slice a cake and it reveals your dates flaws?— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) May 17, 2017
"Vanilla! I'm going to ghost you!"
[lips on mic] no one cares about your gender reveal cupcakes ok we care about the cupcakes just not the reveal— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 22, 2017
[Gender reveal party]— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) July 30, 2017
Woman: We cut into the cake and it's not blue or pink it's just filled with pizza
Me: you're having an Italian
FRIEND: You're invited to my baby's gender reveal party!— Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) November 9, 2019
ME: [remembering the gender reveal forest fire, the gender reveal plane crash & the gender reveal explosions] Is that a threat?
Sorry I crashed your gender reveal party with a bunch of gray balloons and a sign that says "No one cares about your baby's genitals!"— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) October 9, 2017
We smash open the piñata at the gender reveal party and dozens of moray eels flop out onto the ground. The guests howl. BECAUSE MORAY EELS CAN CHANGE THEIR GENDER, I explain— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) October 2, 2018
Once a week, my Dad calls me and asks when I’m having my gender reveal party and then laughs and hangs up.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 16, 2019
aaah yes the classic jello watermelon alligator snap gender reveal, who could ever get enough of these precious moments https://t.co/j1GbCuOEg3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018
What is the point of gender reveal parties— Scaachi (@Scaachi) November 20, 2014
Does it ever end with someone saying, "I'm shocked, I really thought it was going to be a duck."
If you're gonna do a gender reveal party, don't play coy with colored smoke or whatever. When you blow up that cake, I expect to see a giant sign saying "IT'S A PENIS!" Showers of dicks raining down like confetti. You invited us here to celebrate genitals, Karen. You wanted this.— James L. Sutter (@jameslsutter) November 9, 2019
Save all that gender reveal party money and energy and just use it for a real shindig when your kid comes out of the closet.— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) November 10, 2019
I'm hopeful that the end of likes on Instagram will end this dumb ass gender reveal bullshit.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 9, 2019
Helpful hint: Before telling someone you're going to a "Baby Sex Party," consider using the phrase "Gender Reveal Party" instead.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) September 25, 2014
I showed my daughters a "gender" reveal where a family used pink balloons to announce they were having a girl. What is interesting is that my kids didn't get it because boys like pink too.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) December 22, 2017
"Why not just eat cake and say we're having a kid?"
Is your baby coming from an egg like one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons? No? Then brb, gonna set your gender reveal party invite on fire.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 17, 2016
when you sad but you actually accidentally invented the only gender reveal moment worth doing pic.twitter.com/Z0PgBkqeHq— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 11, 2016
Gender reveal parties— Ryhan Butler, Astrologer (@RyhanButler) November 9, 2019
- pushes gender stereotypes
- limited options, uninteresting
- apparently very dangerous
Due date moon sign reveal parties
- more personalized for baby
- provides actionable information
- great excuse for cake
gender reveal idea: shoot the newborn baby out of a cannon and right when it reaches the apex of its flight, a banner unfurls behind it announcing the baby's gender— wikipedia brown aka silk bonnet spectre (@eveewing) February 19, 2018
I feel like those gender reveal cakes would be cooler if the actual babies popped out of them.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) March 23, 2017
If I were hosting a gender-reveal ultrasound watching party the invite would say, "Come watch our sex tape".— Brenna Jennings (@ogbrenna) January 8, 2013
personally I have put in so much effort and time to cultivate the kind of energy that does not get invited to baby showers or gender reveal parties— kep (@keplyq) November 9, 2019
I know the world wants me to feel bad that I am not a young person but when I got married I didn’t have to make a fucking hashtag for my wedding and gender reveal stunts were not a thing so I’m all good being middle aged thanks— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) November 10, 2019
*invites you to a gender reveal party but it's just me sitting on the couch wearing a party hat taking a "what your favorite cookie says about your true gender" quiz on buzzfeed*— maura quint (@behindyourback) November 11, 2019
I’m so hungry I could eat a gender reveal cake.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) February 20, 2018