Rock Icon Gene Simmons Shreds 'Delusional' Anti-Vaxxers: 'You Are An Enemy'

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons of Kiss tore into those who refuse to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

“If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy,” he told TalkShopLive.

Simmons, 72, explained that it wasn’t a matter of politics.

“You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” he said, then he offered up some other examples:

“You don’t have the right to go through a red light. Actually, the government has the right to tell you to stop. You have to put on the seatbelt. If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights. That’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.”

Similarly, people don’t want to catch someone else’s disease.

“This whole idea ― this delusional, evil idea ― that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned, is really terrible,” he added.

He compared those who don’t take the virus seriously to flat-Earthers who claim the millions of deaths were caused by other conditions.

“No, bitch,” he said. “They died because they got COVID.”

Then he appeared to take a shot at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was evasive about being vaccinated, caught the coronavirus and then spread misinformation about the vaccine.

“I don’t care if you play football or not, stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health,” Simmons warned.

Simmons and Kiss vocalist Paul Stanley both caught coronavirus shortly after the band resumed touring this summer.

Both had been vaccinated, and Simmons praised the shots for ensuring they’d have an easier time against the infection.

“The vaccine saved my life,” he tweeted this week.

Stanley said his own infection was mild, “and let me tell you... It kicked my ass.”