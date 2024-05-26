GENERAL HOSPITAL - Episode 14916 - General Hospital airs Monday - Friday on ABC (check local listings). (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JOHNNY WACTOR Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Actor Johnny Wactor was killed early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Wactor, best known for his role in the long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” was fatally shot after he saw three individuals stealing the catalytic converter from his car in downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported his killing.

Police responded to the shooting around 3:25 a.m. and Wactor was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to KTLA. The three suspects have not been arrested or identified, KTLA reported.

The South Carolina-born actor starred in numerous TV shows since 2007, including “Army Wives,” “Westworld,” “Siberia” and “Criminal Minds.” Wactor also appeared in close to 200 episodes of “General Hospital” before exiting the show in 2022.

“As an actor, we’re lucky anytime we get a job. To be on a show that has a fanbase that is this loyal and cares this much, I’m truly gonna miss it,” Wactor said in a video posted to Instagram after exiting the show, according to People Magazine. “I’m gonna miss reading y’all’s comments and opinions on what the character should do, or what the writer should do. It’s really a unique experience.”

According to his Instagram, which shows that he has more than 30,000 followers, the actor appeared to enjoy the outdoors and rock climbing.

Lance is survived by his mother and two brothers, per TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined HuffPost’s request for comment. Representatives for Wactor did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.