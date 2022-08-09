Food & Drink

General Mills Is Resurrecting 4 Of Its Vintage 'Monster Cereals' This Fall

For the first time in nearly a decade, Frute Brute is set to join Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry on supermarket shelves nationwide.

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

General Mills' Monster Cereals as they appeared in a seasonal 2012 campaign.
Rene Johnston via Getty Images
General Mills' Monster Cereals as they appeared in a seasonal 2012 campaign.

Consumers disheartened by the demise of the Choco Taco will soon have a new outlet for their culinary nostalgia ― this time, at breakfast.

General Mills announced plans last week to bring four of its classic “Monster Cereals” ― Frute Brute, Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry ― back to supermarket shelves for a limited time. The boxes themselves have been given contemporary makeovers by New York-based artist Brian Donnelly, known professionally as KAWS.

In an email, KAWS said he was “thrilled” at being asked to collaborate with General Mills on the cereal revival. Fans of all ages can enter to win a series of vintage-style toys based on his designs.

“I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid,” he said. “Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

Mindy Murray, General Mills’ senior marketing communications manager, said the company hoped to “offer something new and different” this year with the redesigned boxes and toys.

“KAWS’s love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season,” she said. “We can’t wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves.”

Fans can expect to spot the cereals at supermarkets and other retailers later this month and throughout the fall.

The Monster Cereals' boxes will feature new designs by New York-based artist KAWS.
General Mills
The Monster Cereals' boxes will feature new designs by New York-based artist KAWS.

The Monster Cereals were first introduced in 1971, taking inspiration from classic horror icons like Dracula and Frankenstein. The first images of Count Chocula and his spooky cohorts were drawn by George Karn, a cartoonist and commercial artist who also sketched the original Trix Rabbit in 1959.

The brands continued to endear themselves to generations of youngsters until 2010, when they became available only seasonally.

Of the four, however, Fruit Brute has had the most unusual trajectory. Touted for its “howlin’-good taste of fruit” and featuring a lovable werewolf character, the brand was first discontinued in 1982 and replaced by Fruity Yummy Mummy in 1988.

Though production of Fruity Yummy Mummy ceased in 1992, the original Fruit Brute brand reportedly made brief appearances in two Quentin Tarantino movies, 1992’s “Reservoir Dogs” and 1994’s “Pulp Fiction.”

Since then, Fruit Brute has enjoyed the distinction of being one of the most sought-after vintage cereals by collectors, thanks to its relatively brief shelf life and noteworthy references in pop culture. The brand was last available for a limited time in 2013.

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

general millscereal

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

6 Reasons Summer Could Worsen Your Anxiety, According To Therapists

Home & Living

11 Flowers Or Plants That Are Toxic To Cats And Dogs And That You Should Get Rid Of ASAP

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

Travel

These Are Some Of The Best Places For Stargazing In The U.S.

Relationships

How To Process The Death Of Someone Who Negatively Affected Your Life

Wellness

Is Using A Waist Trainer During Your Workout Beneficial Or Total B.S.?

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Home & Living

This Video Game Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes To Wear On A Trip That Won't Give You Blisters

Shopping

These Silk Pillow Cases Can Help Prevent Premature Aging Of The Skin

Shopping

Yes, Your Watering Can CAN Double As Home Decor

Style & Beauty

Makeup Pros Reveal How They Camouflage Bad Tan Lines On Models And Actors

Shopping

Last Minute-Trip? We Found Walmart’s Most Affordable Luggage

Shopping

25 Pretty, Practical And Precious Products That May Be Just The Thing You Need Right Now

Shopping

Housewarming Gifts From Target To Ensure You Get Invited Back

Shopping

Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

Shopping

These 11 Inflatable Pools Are On Sale At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Is Back At Target With A Line Of Cheerful Home Decor

Shopping

30 Hyped-Up Products From TikTok That'll Make People Ask, 'Where Did You Get That?'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Where To Get The 'Floop' Earrings You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

Wellness

Gout May Increase Your Risk Of This Dangerous Health Condition

Style & Beauty

This Sleep Position Can Actually Prevent You From Getting Wrinkles

Shopping

The $3 Basic Tank From Target I Wear All Year-Round

Shopping

This TikTok-Viral Micro-Fan Is Peak Personal Cooling

Food & Drink

Cracker Barrel Fans Are Outraged Over New Meatless Sausage Menu Item

Parenting

Your Birth Plan Is Likely To Change, So Why Bother Writing One?

Work/Life

The Idea That Your Summer Vacation Can Cure Burnout Is A Scam

Wellness

It's Not All In Your Head: A COVID Infection May Have Affected Your Period

Shopping

What Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms (Hint: It’s Not Just School Supplies)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You The Paravel Weekender Bag Lives Up To Its Price Tag

Food & Drink

'Cafeteria Workers Do A Lot More Than People Realize'

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Relationships

Straight Men, The Vibrator Is Your Teammate, Not The Competition

Parenting

You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Relationships

28 Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them